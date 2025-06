Insider Purchase: Chief Commercial Officer of $IOVA Buys 30,000 Shares

Daniel Gordon Kirby, the Chief Commercial Officer of $IOVA, bought 30,000 shares of the company on 06-05-2025 for an estimated $55,200. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 30,000 shares of this class of $IOVA stock.

$IOVA Insider Trading Activity

$IOVA insiders have traded $IOVA stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IOVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAJ K. PURI (Chief Regulatory Officer) purchased 5,600 shares for an estimated $9,743

$IOVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 155 institutional investors add shares of $IOVA stock to their portfolio, and 169 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$IOVA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IOVA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $IOVA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.75.

Here are some recent targets:

David Dai from UBS set a target price of $2.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Joseph Catanzaro from Piper Sandler set a target price of $7.5 on 01/31/2025

