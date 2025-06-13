Insider Purchase: Chief Business Officer of $SFD Buys 4,291 Shares

Keller D. Watts, the Chief Business Officer of $SFD, bought 4,291 shares of the company on 06-12-2025 for an estimated $101,353. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 6.4%. Following this trade, they now own 71,024 shares of this class of $SFD stock.

$SFD Insider Trading Activity

$SFD insiders have traded $SFD stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SFD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GROUP LTD/ADR WH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,550,415 shares for an estimated $311,008,300 .

. LONG WAN purchased 3,200,000 shares for an estimated $64,000,000

CHARLES SHANE SMITH (President & CEO) purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $600,000

HANK SHENGHUA HE purchased 17,000 shares for an estimated $340,000

KELLER D. WATTS (Chief Business Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 11,024 shares for an estimated $236,013 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MARK L. HALL (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $200,000

STEVEN FRANCE (President, Packaged Meats) purchased 7,500 shares for an estimated $150,000

DOUG SUTTON (Chief Manufacturing Officer) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $100,000

DONOVAN OWENS (President, U.S. Fresh Pork) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $100,000

TENNILLE J. CHECKOVICH (Chief Legal Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $40,000

KRAIG A. WESTERBEEK (President, Hog Production) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $20,000

