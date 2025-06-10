Insider Purchase: Chief Business Officer of $AYTU Buys 16,666 Shares

Jarrett Disbrow, the Chief Business Officer of $AYTU, bought 16,666 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $24,999. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 130.2%. Following this trade, they now own 29,462 shares of this class of $AYTU stock.

$AYTU Insider Trading Activity

$AYTU insiders have traded $AYTU stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AYTU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSHUA R. DISBROW (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 81,666 shares for an estimated $119,499 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JARRETT DISBROW (Chief Business Officer) purchased 16,666 shares for an estimated $24,999

$AYTU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $AYTU stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

