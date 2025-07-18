Insider Purchase: CHIEF BANKING OFFICER of $CBAN Buys 3,145 Shares

Edward G Canup, the CHIEF BANKING OFFICER of $CBAN, bought 3,145 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $51,200. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 86.9%. Following this trade, they now own 6,765 shares of this class of $CBAN stock.

$CBAN Insider Trading Activity

$CBAN insiders have traded $CBAN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBAN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL E III JOINER purchased 6,150 shares for an estimated $92,311

EDWARD G CANUP (CHIEF BANKING OFFICER) has made 2 purchases buying 3,645 shares for an estimated $59,039 and 0 sales.

$CBAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of $CBAN stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

