Insider Purchase: Chief Admin. and Legal Officer of $ORGO Buys 9,022 Shares

Lori Freedman, the Chief Admin. and Legal Officer of $ORGO, bought 9,022 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $26,948. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.1%. Following this trade, they now own 846,459 shares of this class of $ORGO stock.

$ORGO Insider Trading Activity

$ORGO insiders have traded $ORGO stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GARY S. GILLHEENEY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 380,000 shares for an estimated $1,358,145 .

. LORI FREEDMAN (Chief Admin. and Legal Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 252,264 shares for an estimated $725,290 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHAEL JOSEPH DRISCOLL sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $127,535

$ORGO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $ORGO stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

