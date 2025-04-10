Insider Purchase: Chief Accounting Officer of $NEOG Buys 10,000 Shares

John Patrick Moylan, the Chief Accounting Officer of $NEOG, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 04-10-2025 for an estimated $50,700. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 10,000 shares of this class of $NEOG stock.

$NEOG Insider Trading Activity

$NEOG insiders have traded $NEOG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEOG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN EDWARD ADENT (CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 37,535 shares for an estimated $454,176 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DAVID H. NAEMURA (CFO) purchased 14,800 shares for an estimated $164,428

JOHN PATRICK MOYLAN (Chief Accounting Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $50,700

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NEOG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 144 institutional investors add shares of $NEOG stock to their portfolio, and 156 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$NEOG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NEOG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NEOG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NEOG forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.