Insider Purchase: Chief Accounting Officer of $NEOG Buys 10,000 Shares

John Patrick Moylan, the Chief Accounting Officer of $NEOG, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 04-10-2025 for an estimated $50,700. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 10,000 shares of this class of $NEOG stock.
$NEOG Insider Trading Activity
$NEOG insiders have traded $NEOG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEOG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN EDWARD ADENT (CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 37,535 shares for an estimated $454,176 and 0 sales.
- DAVID H. NAEMURA (CFO) purchased 14,800 shares for an estimated $164,428
- JOHN PATRICK MOYLAN (Chief Accounting Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $50,700
$NEOG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 144 institutional investors add shares of $NEOG stock to their portfolio, and 156 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 3,845,047 shares (-29.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,678,870
- UBS GROUP AG added 3,357,298 shares (+1931.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,757,597
- CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC added 2,866,666 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,801,325
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,928,491 shares (+9.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,411,880
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,521,560 shares (+27.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,471,738
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 1,478,216 shares (-13.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,945,542
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 1,345,056 shares (+24.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,328,979
$NEOG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NEOG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024
