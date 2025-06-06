Insider Purchase: Chief Accounting Officer of $NCDL Buys 4,630 Shares

Marissa Hassen, the Chief Accounting Officer of $NCDL, bought 4,630 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $74,913. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 338.5%. Following this trade, they now own 5,998 shares of this class of $NCDL stock.

$NCDL Insider Trading Activity

$NCDL insiders have traded $NCDL stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NCDL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KENNETH J. KENCEL (CEO & President) has made 2 purchases buying 16,234 shares for an estimated $248,993 and 0 sales.

MARISSA HASSEN (Chief Accounting Officer) purchased 4,630 shares for an estimated $74,913

KENNETH M. MIRANDA purchased 3,103 shares for an estimated $48,655

MAT LINETT purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $47,760

$NCDL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 39 institutional investors add shares of $NCDL stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

