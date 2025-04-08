Insider Purchase: CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER of $CMPX Buys 20,000 Shares

Neil Lerner, the CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER of $CMPX, bought 20,000 shares of the company on 04-07-2025 for an estimated $28,400. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 6.7%. Following this trade, they now own 320,000 shares of this class of $CMPX stock.

$CMPX Insider Trading Activity

$CMPX insiders have traded $CMPX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMPX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NEIL LERNER (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $28,400

$CMPX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $CMPX stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

