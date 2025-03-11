Insider Purchase: Chief Accounting Officer of $BRKR Buys 500 Shares

Thomas Bures, the Chief Accounting Officer of $BRKR, bought 500 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $23,697. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 16.8%. Following this trade, they now own 3,472 shares of this class of $BRKR stock.

$BRKR Insider Trading Activity

$BRKR insiders have traded $BRKR stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRKR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRANK H LAUKIEN (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 5 purchases buying 120,000 shares for an estimated $6,032,398 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. RICHARD A PACKER sold 3,350 shares for an estimated $193,682

THOMAS BURES (Chief Accounting Officer) purchased 500 shares for an estimated $23,697

$BRKR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 202 institutional investors add shares of $BRKR stock to their portfolio, and 224 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.