Insider Purchase: Chief Accounting Officer of $BRKR Buys 500 Shares

Thomas Bures, the Chief Accounting Officer of $BRKR, bought 500 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $23,697. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 16.8%. Following this trade, they now own 3,472 shares of this class of $BRKR stock.
$BRKR Insider Trading Activity
$BRKR insiders have traded $BRKR stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRKR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- FRANK H LAUKIEN (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 5 purchases buying 120,000 shares for an estimated $6,032,398 and 0 sales.
- RICHARD A PACKER sold 3,350 shares for an estimated $193,682
- THOMAS BURES (Chief Accounting Officer) purchased 500 shares for an estimated $23,697
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$BRKR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 202 institutional investors add shares of $BRKR stock to their portfolio, and 224 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 2,506,071 shares (-45.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $146,905,882
- LONDON CO OF VIRGINIA added 1,843,294 shares (+78.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $108,053,894
- SCULPTOR CAPITAL LP added 1,420,569 shares (+484.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $83,273,754
- FIL LTD added 1,420,102 shares (+262.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $83,246,379
- SG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,378,650 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $80,816,463
- STEADFAST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 1,091,728 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,997,095
- RTW INVESTMENTS, LP removed 1,000,000 shares (-28.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,620,000
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.