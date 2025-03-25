Insider Purchase: Chairman of $TITN Buys 22,524 Shares

David Joseph Meyer, the Chairman of $TITN, bought 22,524 shares of the company on 03-21-2025 for an estimated $379,078. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 20.0%. Following this trade, they now own 135,388 shares of this class of $TITN stock.

$TITN Insider Trading Activity

$TITN insiders have traded $TITN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TITN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID JOSEPH MEYER (Chairman) has made 2 purchases buying 25,524 shares for an estimated $429,658 and 0 sales.

$TITN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $TITN stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

