Insider Purchase: Chairman of $QTI Buys 2,671,232 Shares

Avi S Katz, the Chairman of $QTI, bought 2,671,232 shares of the company on 03-21-2025 for an estimated $1,559,999. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately -100.0%. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $QTI stock.

$QTI Insider Trading Activity

$QTI insiders have traded $QTI stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AVI S KATZ (Chairman) has made 4 purchases buying 5,930,965 shares for an estimated $3,463,683 and 0 sales.

JAMES S GREENE purchased 428,082 shares for an estimated $249,999

ROSS TAYLOR purchased 171,232 shares for an estimated $99,999

DANIEL H DICKSON purchased 85,616 shares for an estimated $49,999

ZEEV WEINER purchased 85,616 shares for an estimated $49,999

RALUCA DINU (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 588,501 shares for an estimated $0 and 0 sales.

$QTI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $QTI stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

