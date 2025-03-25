Insider Purchase: Chairman of $PGRE Buys 10,000 Shares

Albert P. Behler, the Chairman of $PGRE, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 03-21-2025 for an estimated $41,470. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.3%. Following this trade, they now own 751,812 shares of this class of $PGRE stock.

$PGRE Insider Trading Activity

$PGRE insiders have traded $PGRE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PGRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALBERT P. BEHLER (Chairman, CEO and President) has made 3 purchases buying 110,000 shares for an estimated $445,320 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PGRE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $PGRE stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.