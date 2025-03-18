Insider Purchase: CHAIRMAN of $OMCL Buys 10,561 Shares

RANDALL A LIPPS, the CHAIRMAN of $OMCL, bought 10,561 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $349,874. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 3.3%. Following this trade, they now own 333,610 shares of this class of $OMCL stock.

$OMCL Insider Trading Activity

$OMCL insiders have traded $OMCL stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OMCL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK W PARRISH sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $567,638

RANDALL A LIPPS (CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO) purchased 10,561 shares for an estimated $349,874

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$OMCL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 151 institutional investors add shares of $OMCL stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$OMCL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OMCL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024

Benchmark issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/09/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $OMCL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $OMCL forecast page.

$OMCL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OMCL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $OMCL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $49.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Stan Berenshteyn from Wells Fargo set a target price of $40.0 on 01/13/2025

on 01/13/2025 Stephanie Davis from Barclays set a target price of $58.0 on 10/31/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.