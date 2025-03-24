Insider Purchase: Chairman of $FVR Buys 16,568 Shares

Stephen Preston, the Chairman of $FVR, bought 16,568 shares of the company on 03-21-2025 for an estimated $223,833. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 256.8%. Following this trade, they now own 23,020 shares of this class of $FVR stock.

$FVR Insider Trading Activity

$FVR insiders have traded $FVR stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FVR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. ALYESKA has made 6 purchases buying 810,810 shares for an estimated $15,494,579 and 6 sales selling 1,008,738 shares for an estimated $18,480,080 .

and 6 sales selling 1,008,738 shares for an estimated . STEPHEN PRESTON (Chairman, Co-CEO and Co-Pres) has made 3 purchases buying 26,460 shares for an estimated $407,113 and 1 sale selling 3,540 shares for an estimated $66,268.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.