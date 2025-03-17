Insider Purchase: Chairman of $DK Buys 4,875 Shares

Ezra Uzi Yemin, the Chairman of $DK, bought 4,875 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $75,064. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.6%. Following this trade, they now own 833,145 shares of this class of $DK stock.

$DK Insider Trading Activity

$DK insiders have traded $DK stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EZRA UZI YEMIN (Chairman) has made 5 purchases buying 18,872 shares for an estimated $287,111 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MARK WAYNE HOBBS (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) purchased 2,800 shares for an estimated $38,357

AVIGAL SOREQ (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 1,585 shares for an estimated $24,964 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. RICHARD J MARCOGLIESE has made 2 purchases buying 1,540 shares for an estimated $22,457 and 0 sales.

$DK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of $DK stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

