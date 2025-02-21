News & Insights

Insider Purchase: Chairman of $CRL Buys 6,075 Shares

February 21, 2025 — 04:48 pm EST

JAMES C FOSTER, the Chairman of $CRL, bought 6,075 shares of the company on 02-20-2025 for an estimated $1,002,435. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 3.4%. Following this trade, they now own 183,639 shares of this class of $CRL stock.

$CRL Insider Trading Activity

$CRL insiders have traded $CRL stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • RICHARD F WALLMAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,621 shares for an estimated $1,647,418.
  • JAMES C FOSTER (Chairman, President and CEO) purchased 6,075 shares for an estimated $1,002,435
  • JOSEPH W LAPLUME (EVP, Corp Strategy & Develop) sold 4,400 shares for an estimated $715,000
  • BIRGIT GIRSHICK (Corporate Executive VP & COO) purchased 1,514 shares for an estimated $249,249

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CRL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 252 institutional investors add shares of $CRL stock to their portfolio, and 433 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CRL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CRL stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.


