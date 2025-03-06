Insider Purchase: Chairman & CEO of $WD Buys 1,889 Shares

William M Walker, the Chairman & CEO of $WD, bought 1,889 shares of the company on 03-06-2025 for an estimated $163,956. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.5%. Following this trade, they now own 411,270 shares of this class of $WD stock.
$WD Insider Trading Activity
$WD insiders have traded $WD stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM M WALKER (Chairman & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 17,500 shares for an estimated $1,508,671 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$WD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $WD stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- IMPACTIVE CAPITAL LP removed 1,450,348 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $164,745,029
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 235,034 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $26,697,512
- LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P added 178,830 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,384,064
- SEQUOIA FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC removed 171,767 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $19,511,013
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 144,282 shares (-11.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,025,653
- GRANITE INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC added 137,204 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,337,600
- STATE STREET CORP added 107,815 shares (+7.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,480,696
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.