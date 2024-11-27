Insider Purchase: Chairman & CEO of $TFC (TFC) Buys 34,180 Shares

WILLIAM H JR ROGERS, the Chairman & CEO of $TFC ($TFC), bought 34,180 shares of the company on 11-25-2024. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings by approximately 5.2%. Following this trade, they now own 691,450 shares of $TFC stock.

$TFC Insider Trading Activity

$TFC insiders have traded $TFC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TFC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM H JR ROGERS (Chairman & CEO) has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases, buying 91,480 shares and 0 sales.

CYNTHIA B POWELL (Corp. Controller, Exec VP) sold 6,688 shares.

$TFC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 685 institutional investors add shares of $TFC stock to their portfolio, and 710 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

