Insider Purchase: Chairman & CEO of $SFNC Buys 5,400 Shares

GEORGE JR MAKRIS, the Chairman & CEO of $SFNC, bought 5,400 shares of the company on 07-23-2025 for an estimated $99,900. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 54.0%. Following this trade, they now own 15,400 shares of this class of $SFNC stock.
$SFNC Insider Trading Activity
$SFNC insiders have traded $SFNC stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SFNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GEORGE JR MAKRIS (Chairman & CEO) has made 5 purchases buying 45,625 shares for an estimated $844,062 and 0 sales.
- STEVEN A COSSE purchased 13,500 shares for an estimated $249,750
- STEENBERG CHRISTOPHER J VAN (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) purchased 13,500 shares for an estimated $249,750
- JAMES M BROGDON (President) purchased 7,550 shares for an estimated $139,675
- MARTY CASTEEL purchased 5,400 shares for an estimated $99,900
- CHARLES DANIEL HOBBS (EVP & CFO) purchased 5,400 shares for an estimated $99,900
- JENNIFER BRYNN COMPTON (EVP) purchased 2,700 shares for an estimated $49,950
- JULIE L STACKHOUSE purchased 1,080 shares for an estimated $19,980
- JERRY HUNTER purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $18,500
- SUSAN S LANIGAN purchased 540 shares for an estimated $9,990
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$SFNC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of $SFNC stock to their portfolio, and 116 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC added 1,899,407 shares (+119.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,994,825
- FJ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,104,008 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,665,284
- METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 893,298 shares (+1179.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,339,407
- INVESCO LTD. added 887,603 shares (+140.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,222,489
- STATE STREET CORP removed 558,649 shares (-8.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,469,063
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 510,221 shares (+362.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,474,837
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 498,906 shares (-41.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,242,540
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$SFNC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SFNC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/21/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SFNC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SFNC forecast page.
$SFNC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SFNC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SFNC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Gary Tenner from DA Davidson set a target price of $23.0 on 07/23/2025
- Wood Lay from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $22.0 on 07/21/2025
- Matt Olney from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $25.0 on 04/21/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.