Insider Purchase: Chairman & CEO of $NEWT Buys 1,000 Shares

BARRY SLOANE, the Chairman & CEO of $NEWT, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 06-20-2025 for an estimated $10,392. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.1%. Following this trade, they now own 1,202,459 shares of this class of $NEWT stock.

$NEWT Insider Trading Activity

$NEWT insiders have traded $NEWT stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 35 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEWT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BARRY SLOANE (Chairman & CEO) has made 20 purchases buying 35,000 shares for an estimated $396,684 and 0 sales.

RICHARD J SALUTE has made 4 purchases buying 6,000 shares for an estimated $68,163 and 0 sales.

GREGORY L ZINK has made 4 purchases buying 3,000 shares for an estimated $33,325 and 0 sales.

CRAIG JEFFRY BRUNET has made 3 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $23,597 and 0 sales.

PETER MATHISON DOWNS (President - Newtek Bank, N.A.) has made 3 purchases buying 1,750 shares for an estimated $20,762 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. FRANK M DEMARIA (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) purchased 500 shares for an estimated $5,610

$NEWT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $NEWT stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

