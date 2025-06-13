Insider Purchase: Chairman of the Board of $SNEX Buys 1,400 Shares

JOHN RADZIWILL, the Chairman of the Board of $SNEX, bought 1,400 shares of the company on 06-12-2025 for an estimated $119,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.4%. Following this trade, they now own 100,240 shares of this class of $SNEX stock.

$SNEX Insider Trading Activity

$SNEX insiders have traded $SNEX stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILIP ANDREW SMITH (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 113,957 shares for an estimated $8,979,197 .

. SEAN MICHAEL OCONNOR (Executive Vice-Chairman-Board) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 37,500 shares for an estimated $3,364,324 .

. CHARLES M LYON (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $2,624,660 .

. GLENN HENRY STEVENS sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,767,295

DIEGO ROTSZTAIN (Chief Governance/Legal Officer) sold 4,426 shares for an estimated $432,624

ABIGAIL H PERKINS (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,350 shares for an estimated $417,306 .

. JOHN RADZIWILL (Chairman of the Board) purchased 1,400 shares for an estimated $119,000

JOHN MOORE FOWLER sold 1,125 shares for an estimated $98,718

$SNEX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 174 institutional investors add shares of $SNEX stock to their portfolio, and 159 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SNEX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SNEX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/26/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.