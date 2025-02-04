Insider Purchase: CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD of $SMBK Buys 1,162 Shares

Wesley Miller Welborn, the CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD of $SMBK, bought 1,162 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $40,379. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.2%. Following this trade, they now own 96,938 shares of this class of $SMBK stock.

$SMBK Insider Trading Activity

$SMBK insiders have traded $SMBK stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN M PRESLEY has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 35,073 shares for an estimated $1,250,344 .

. STEVEN B. TUCKER sold 6,730 shares for an estimated $223,032

WESLEY MILLER WELBORN (CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD) purchased 1,162 shares for an estimated $40,379

RHETT D. JORDAN (EVP & CHIEF CREDIT OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 1,220 shares for an estimated $40,090.

$SMBK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $SMBK stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

