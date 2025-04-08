Insider Purchase: Chairman and Secretary of $SPE Buys 3,000 Shares

PHILLIP GOLDSTEIN, the Chairman and Secretary of $SPE, bought 3,000 shares of the company on 04-04-2025 for an estimated $41,400. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 9.4%. Following this trade, they now own 34,822 shares of this class of $SPE stock.

$SPE Insider Trading Activity

$SPE insiders have traded $SPE stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILLIP GOLDSTEIN (Chairman and Secretary) purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $41,400

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SPE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $SPE stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

