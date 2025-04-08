Insider Purchase: Chairman and Secretary of $SPE Buys 3,000 Shares

PHILLIP GOLDSTEIN, the Chairman and Secretary of $SPE, bought 3,000 shares of the company on 04-04-2025 for an estimated $41,400. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 9.4%. Following this trade, they now own 34,822 shares of this class of $SPE stock.
$SPE Insider Trading Activity
$SPE insiders have traded $SPE stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PHILLIP GOLDSTEIN (Chairman and Secretary) purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $41,400
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$SPE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $SPE stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RIVERNORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 108,077 shares (-34.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,581,166
- INDEPENDENT ADVISOR ALLIANCE added 94,349 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,380,325
- SHAKER FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC added 94,176 shares (+148.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,377,794
- EPIQ PARTNERS, LLC removed 67,426 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $986,442
- CSS LLC/IL removed 55,582 shares (-21.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $813,164
- JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC. added 30,010 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $439,046
- MATISSE CAPITAL removed 22,786 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $333,359
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.