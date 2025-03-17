Insider Purchase: Chairman and CEO of $RDW Buys 10,683 Shares

Peter Anthony Jr Cannito, the Chairman and CEO of $RDW, bought 10,683 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $99,991. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.3%. Following this trade, they now own 466,180 shares of this class of $RDW stock.

$RDW Insider Trading Activity

$RDW insiders have traded $RDW stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RDW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PARK II LP GENESIS has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 3,403,714 shares for an estimated $48,454,445 .

. PETER ANTHONY JR CANNITO (Chairman and CEO) purchased 10,683 shares for an estimated $99,991

$RDW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $RDW stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RDW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RDW in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 03/11/2025

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 01/27/2025

