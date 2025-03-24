Insider Purchase: Chairman and CEO of $PEB Buys 28,000 Shares

JON E BORTZ, the Chairman and CEO of $PEB, bought 28,000 shares of the company on 03-21-2025 for an estimated $283,080. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.0%. Following this trade, they now own 1,442,110 shares of this class of $PEB stock.

$PEB Insider Trading Activity

$PEB insiders have traded $PEB stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JON E BORTZ (Chairman and CEO) has made 7 purchases buying 114,000 shares for an estimated $1,296,690 and 3 sales selling 11,000 shares for an estimated $235,099 .

MICHAEL J SCHALL purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $118,699

$PEB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of $PEB stock to their portfolio, and 154 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PEB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PEB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/27/2025

Wedbush issued a "Underperform" rating on 01/02/2025

$PEB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PEB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PEB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Compass Point set a target price of $15.0 on 03/10/2025

on 03/10/2025 An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $14.0 on 02/27/2025

