Insider Purchase: Chairman and CEO of $PEB Buys 15,000 Shares

JON E BORTZ, the Chairman and CEO of $PEB, bought 15,000 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $178,650. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.1%. Following this trade, they now own 1,414,110 shares of this class of $PEB stock.

$PEB Insider Trading Activity

$PEB insiders have traded $PEB stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JON E BORTZ (Chairman and CEO) has made 5 purchases buying 61,000 shares for an estimated $752,360 and 3 sales selling 11,000 shares for an estimated $235,099 .

MICHAEL J SCHALL purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $118,699

$PEB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of $PEB stock to their portfolio, and 154 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

