Insider Purchase: Chairman and CEO of $NPB Buys 17,241 Shares

Charles Alan Williams, the Chairman and CEO of $NPB, bought 17,241 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $249,994. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 17,241 shares of this class of $NPB stock.

$NPB Insider Trading Activity

$NPB insiders have traded $NPB stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NPB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VLIEGER ROBERT W II DE sold 97,983 shares for an estimated $1,420,753

REWRITTWEN TRUST INDENTURE OF THE JOHN S SIMONI LIVING TRUST SECOND sold 66,956 shares for an estimated $970,862

CHARLES ALAN WILLIAMS (Chairman and CEO) purchased 17,241 shares for an estimated $249,994

