Insider Purchase: Chairman and CEO of $MSCI Buys 100 Shares

Henry A Fernandez, the Chairman and CEO of $MSCI, bought 100 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $57,566. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.0%. Following this trade, they now own 1,269,951 shares of this class of $MSCI stock.

$MSCI Insider Trading Activity

$MSCI insiders have traded $MSCI stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSCI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HENRY A FERNANDEZ (Chairman and CEO) has made 6 purchases buying 8,200 shares for an estimated $4,822,021 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT J. GUTOWSKI (General Counsel) sold 1,816 shares for an estimated $1,044,200

$MSCI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 491 institutional investors add shares of $MSCI stock to their portfolio, and 485 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MSCI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MSCI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSCI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 01/15.

on 01/15. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

