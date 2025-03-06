Insider Purchase: Chairman and CEO of $IHRT Buys 200,000 Shares

ROBERT W PITTMAN, the Chairman and CEO of $IHRT, bought 200,000 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $320,040. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 4.9%. Following this trade, they now own 4,241,389 shares of this class of $IHRT stock.

$IHRT Insider Trading Activity

$IHRT insiders have traded $IHRT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IHRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT W PITTMAN (Chairman and CEO) purchased 200,000 shares for an estimated $320,040

JAMES A RASULO sold 40,223 shares for an estimated $96,406

$IHRT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of $IHRT stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

