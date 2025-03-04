Insider Purchase: Chairman and CEO of $FMC Buys 54,000 Shares

PIERRE R BRONDEAU, the Chairman and CEO of $FMC, bought 54,000 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $1,938,448. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 22.1%. Following this trade, they now own 298,439 shares of this class of $FMC stock.

$FMC Insider Trading Activity

$FMC insiders have traded $FMC stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FMC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PIERRE R BRONDEAU (Chairman and CEO) purchased 54,000 shares for an estimated $1,938,448

JACQUELINE SCANLAN (Executive VP & Chief HRO) sold 4,529 shares for an estimated $270,245

MICHAEL FINIAN REILLY (EVP, General Counsel & Sec.) sold 2,958 shares for an estimated $163,429

THAISA HUGENNEYER (EVP - Integrated Supply Chain) sold 4 shares for an estimated $223

$FMC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 273 institutional investors add shares of $FMC stock to their portfolio, and 367 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.