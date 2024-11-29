Insider Purchase: Chairman and CEO of $BH (BH) Buys 2,095 Shares

SARDAR BIGLARI,, the Chairman and CEO of $BH ($BH), bought 2,095 shares of the company on 11-27-2024. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings by approximately 0.2%. Following this trade, they now own 1,312,054 shares of $BH stock.

$BH Insider Trading Activity

$BH insiders have traded $BH stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 20 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SARDAR BIGLARI, (Chairman and CEO) has traded it 20 times. They made 20 purchases, buying 39,187 shares and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of $BH stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.