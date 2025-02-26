Insider Purchase: CHAIRMAN AND CEO of $AXTI Buys 30,000 Shares

MORRIS S YOUNG, the CHAIRMAN AND CEO of $AXTI, bought 30,000 shares of the company on 02-25-2025 for an estimated $40,929. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.2%. Following this trade, they now own 2,449,490 shares of this class of $AXTI stock.

$AXTI Insider Trading Activity

$AXTI insiders have traded $AXTI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MORRIS S YOUNG (CHAIRMAN AND CEO) purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $40,929

$AXTI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 38 institutional investors add shares of $AXTI stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

