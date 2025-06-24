Insider Purchase: CFO of $RZLT Buys 5,000 Shares

Daron Evans, the CFO of $RZLT, bought 5,000 shares of the company on 06-24-2025 for an estimated $20,250. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.9%. Following this trade, they now own 268,900 shares of this class of $RZLT stock.

$RZLT Insider Trading Activity

$RZLT insiders have traded $RZLT stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RZLT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

YOUNG-JIN KIM purchased 1,230,769 shares for an estimated $3,999,999

DARON EVANS (CFO) has made 4 purchases buying 35,549 shares for an estimated $131,116 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WLADIMIR HOGENHUIS has made 2 purchases buying 16,758 shares for an estimated $66,733 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. NEVAN C ELAM (CEO) purchased 12,302 shares for an estimated $34,999

NERISSA KREHER purchased 3,076 shares for an estimated $9,997

$RZLT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of $RZLT stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

