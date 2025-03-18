Insider Purchase: CFO/COO of $ECC Buys 6,250 Shares

Kenneth P. Onorio, the CFO/COO of $ECC, bought 6,250 shares of the company on 03-18-2025 for an estimated $50,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 9.0%. Following this trade, they now own 75,883 shares of this class of $ECC stock.
$ECC Insider Trading Activity
$ECC insiders have traded $ECC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ECC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KENNETH P. ONORIO (CFO/COO) has made 2 purchases buying 16,250 shares for an estimated $139,900 and 0 sales.
$ECC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of $ECC stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PENSERRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,569,891 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,479,125
- LEGACY WEALTH MANAGMENT, LLC/ID added 843,716 shares (+20306.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,492,198
- LEGACY INVESTMENT SOLUTIONS, LLC added 843,716 shares (+20306.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,492,198
- MONEY CONCEPTS CAPITAL CORP added 191,039 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,696,426
- TRUEMARK INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 147,984 shares (-48.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,314,097
- UBS GROUP AG added 147,685 shares (+1126.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,311,442
- INVESCO LTD. removed 129,299 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,148,175
