Insider Purchase: CFO/COO of $ECC Buys 6,250 Shares

Kenneth P. Onorio, the CFO/COO of $ECC, bought 6,250 shares of the company on 03-18-2025 for an estimated $50,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 9.0%. Following this trade, they now own 75,883 shares of this class of $ECC stock.

$ECC Insider Trading Activity

$ECC insiders have traded $ECC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ECC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KENNETH P. ONORIO (CFO/COO) has made 2 purchases buying 16,250 shares for an estimated $139,900 and 0 sales.

$ECC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of $ECC stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

