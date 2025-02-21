News & Insights

Insider Purchase: CFO of $BEAT Buys 17,647 Shares

February 21, 2025 — 08:01 pm EST

Tim Cruickshank, the CFO of $BEAT, bought 17,647 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $29,999. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 17,647 shares of this class of $BEAT stock.

$BEAT Insider Trading Activity

$BEAT insiders have traded $BEAT stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BEAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • TIM CRUICKSHANK (CFO) purchased 17,647 shares for an estimated $29,999
  • URIOSTE GEORGE DE has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,668 shares for an estimated $22,294.

$BEAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $BEAT stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

