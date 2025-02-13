Insider Purchase: CFO and Treasurer of $RBKB Buys 1,000 Shares

Kevin M Nihill, the CFO and Treasurer of $RBKB, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $10,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 6.7%. Following this trade, they now own 16,000 shares of this class of $RBKB stock.

$RBKB Insider Trading Activity

$RBKB insiders have traded $RBKB stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RBKB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRANCIS X. DWYER (President of Subsidiary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,029 shares for an estimated $146,996 .

. KAREN E. MORGAN-D'AMELIO (CRO, Gen. Cnsl and Corp Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,966 shares for an estimated $29,116 .

. KEVIN M NIHILL (CFO and Treasurer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $10,000

$RBKB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $RBKB stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

