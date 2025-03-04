Insider Purchase: CFO and Treasurer of $NTST Buys 1,000 Shares

Daniel P Donlan, the CFO and Treasurer of $NTST, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $15,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 7.2%. Following this trade, they now own 14,890 shares of this class of $NTST stock.
$NTST Insider Trading Activity
$NTST insiders have traded $NTST stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DANIEL P DONLAN (CFO and Treasurer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $15,000
$NTST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of $NTST stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,063,862 shares (-54.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,203,647
- RUSH ISLAND MANAGEMENT, LP removed 1,994,324 shares (-84.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,219,684
- LONG POND CAPITAL, LP removed 1,683,855 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,826,548
- FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC removed 1,647,672 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $27,236,018
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC added 1,521,668 shares (+46.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,531,602
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,309,462 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,528,887
- TRIBUTARY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 892,818 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,633,374
