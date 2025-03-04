Insider Purchase: CFO and Treasurer of $NTST Buys 1,000 Shares

Daniel P Donlan, the CFO and Treasurer of $NTST, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $15,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 7.2%. Following this trade, they now own 14,890 shares of this class of $NTST stock.

$NTST Insider Trading Activity

$NTST insiders have traded $NTST stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL P DONLAN (CFO and Treasurer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $15,000

$NTST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of $NTST stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

