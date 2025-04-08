Insider Purchase: CFO and Treasurer of $KYN Buys 2,000 Shares

Austin Colby Parker, the CFO and Treasurer of $KYN, bought 2,000 shares of the company on 04-08-2025 for an estimated $22,259. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 44.9%. Following this trade, they now own 6,454 shares of this class of $KYN stock.
$KYN Insider Trading Activity
$KYN insiders have traded $KYN stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KYN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES C BAKER (President) has made 3 purchases buying 65,000 shares for an estimated $782,650 and 0 sales.
- HARRISON JAMES LITTLE (Executive Vice President) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $65,193
- MICHAEL J O'NEIL (Executive VP & Secretary) purchased 2,350 shares for an estimated $24,886
- AUSTIN COLBY PARKER (CFO and Treasurer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $22,259
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$KYN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $KYN stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SABA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 850,986 shares (-86.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,816,032
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 774,922 shares (+42.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,849,258
- RIVERNORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 438,272 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,570,437
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 349,664 shares (-14.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,444,229
- SUMMIT FINANCIAL, LLC added 319,433 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,059,993
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 314,226 shares (+7.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,993,812
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 285,276 shares (-3.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,625,857
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.