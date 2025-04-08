Insider Purchase: CFO and Treasurer of $KYN Buys 2,000 Shares

Austin Colby Parker, the CFO and Treasurer of $KYN, bought 2,000 shares of the company on 04-08-2025 for an estimated $22,259. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 44.9%. Following this trade, they now own 6,454 shares of this class of $KYN stock.

$KYN Insider Trading Activity

$KYN insiders have traded $KYN stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KYN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES C BAKER (President) has made 3 purchases buying 65,000 shares for an estimated $782,650 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. HARRISON JAMES LITTLE (Executive Vice President) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $65,193

MICHAEL J O'NEIL (Executive VP & Secretary) purchased 2,350 shares for an estimated $24,886

AUSTIN COLBY PARKER (CFO and Treasurer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $22,259

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$KYN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $KYN stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.