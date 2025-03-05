Insider Purchase: CFO and Treasurer of $FLGT Buys 100,000 Shares

Paul Kim, the CFO and Treasurer of $FLGT, bought 100,000 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $1,596,470. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 40.3%. Following this trade, they now own 348,282 shares of this class of $FLGT stock.

$FLGT Insider Trading Activity

$FLGT insiders have traded $FLGT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLGT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL KIM (CFO and Treasurer) purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $1,596,470

JIAN XIE (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,144 shares for an estimated $40,953 .

. MING HSIEH (Chief Executive Officer) sold 2,227 shares for an estimated $40,663

HANLIN GAO (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,870 shares for an estimated $35,848.

$FLGT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $FLGT stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.