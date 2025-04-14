Insider Purchase: CFO and Chief Corp. Deve. Off. of $HUMA Buys 20,000 Shares

Dale A. Sander, the CFO and Chief Corp. Deve. Off. of $HUMA, bought 20,000 shares of the company on 04-10-2025 for an estimated $30,600. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 97.1%. Following this trade, they now own 40,600 shares of this class of $HUMA stock.

$HUMA Insider Trading Activity

$HUMA insiders have traded $HUMA stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HUMA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRADY W DOUGAN has made 1 purchase buying 1,797 shares for an estimated $7,978 and 3 sales selling 1,500,000 shares for an estimated $6,606,799.

LAURA E NIKLASON (President, CEO and Director) has made 1 purchase buying 1,797 shares for an estimated $7,978 and 3 sales selling 1,500,000 shares for an estimated $6,606,799.

KATHLEEN SEBELIUS purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $66,000

MICHAEL T. CONSTANTINO has made 2 purchases buying 20,600 shares for an estimated $40,341 and 0 sales.

DALE A. SANDER (CFO and Chief Corp. Deve. Off.) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $30,600

SHAMIK J PARIKH (Chief Medical Officer) purchased 7,500 shares for an estimated $11,625

CHARLES BRUCE GREEN purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $7,740

$HUMA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 88 institutional investors add shares of $HUMA stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HUMA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HUMA in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 11/05/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/18/2024

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 10/18/2024

$HUMA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HUMA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HUMA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matt O'Brien from Piper Sandler set a target price of $6.0 on 10/18/2024

on 10/18/2024 Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG set a target price of $10.0 on 10/18/2024

