Insider Purchase: CEO of $STKL Buys 10,000 Shares

Brian W Kocher, the CEO of $STKL, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 06-10-2025 for an estimated $57,194. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 10,000 shares of this class of $STKL stock.
$STKL Insider Trading Activity
$STKL insiders have traded $STKL stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STKL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRIAN W KOCHER (CEO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $57,194
- BRYAN P CLARK (SVP R&D and QA) sold 8,500 shares for an estimated $45,212
$STKL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $STKL stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HODGES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. removed 1,526,495 shares (-41.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,418,765
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,100,046 shares (-77.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,346,223
- SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC removed 987,144 shares (-97.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,797,519
- ROCKEFELLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.P. added 715,259 shares (+17.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,476,158
- GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 564,621 shares (+20.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,744,058
- COOPERMAN LEON G added 507,990 shares (+9.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,468,831
- INTRINSIC EDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 375,696 shares (-28.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,825,882
