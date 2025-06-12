Insider Purchase: CEO of $STKL Buys 10,000 Shares

Brian W Kocher, the CEO of $STKL, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 06-10-2025 for an estimated $57,194. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 10,000 shares of this class of $STKL stock.

$STKL Insider Trading Activity

$STKL insiders have traded $STKL stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STKL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN W KOCHER (CEO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $57,194

BRYAN P CLARK (SVP R&D and QA) sold 8,500 shares for an estimated $45,212

$STKL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $STKL stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

