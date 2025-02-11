Insider Purchase: CEO of $SRBK Buys 200 Shares

William P Taylor, the CEO of $SRBK, bought 200 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $2,488. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.3%. Following this trade, they now own 68,838 shares of this class of $SRBK stock.

$SRBK Insider Trading Activity

$SRBK insiders have traded $SRBK stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SRBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARC LEBOVITZ has made 4 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $208,856 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DAVID M ORBACH (Executive Chair) has made 4 purchases buying 11,000 shares for an estimated $127,893 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. THOMAS LUPO has made 2 purchases buying 7,500 shares for an estimated $77,383 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WILLIAM P TAYLOR (CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 5,500 shares for an estimated $58,262 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JAMES CASTELLETTI (SVP-Sr. Comm. Lending Officer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $12,340

$SRBK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $SRBK stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

