Insider Purchase: CEO - See Remarks of $ONEW Buys 4,629 Shares

Philip Austin Jr. Singleton, the CEO - See Remarks of $ONEW, bought 4,629 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $74,665. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.7%. Following this trade, they now own 692,368 shares of this class of $ONEW stock.

$ONEW Insider Trading Activity

$ONEW insiders have traded $ONEW stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ONEW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILIP AUSTIN JR. SINGLETON (CEO - See Remarks) has made 8 purchases buying 72,146 shares for an estimated $1,304,252 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. J STEVEN ROY purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $47,625

$ONEW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of $ONEW stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

