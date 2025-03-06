Insider Purchase: CEO - See Remarks of $ONEW Buys 15,000 Shares

Philip Austin Jr. Singleton, the CEO - See Remarks of $ONEW, bought 15,000 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $231,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.2%. Following this trade, they now own 682,368 shares of this class of $ONEW stock.
$ONEW Insider Trading Activity
$ONEW insiders have traded $ONEW stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ONEW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PHILIP AUSTIN JR. SINGLETON (CEO - See Remarks) has made 8 purchases buying 68,851 shares for an estimated $1,293,072 and 0 sales.
- ANTHONY M AISQUITH (Chief Operating Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $215,000 and 0 sales.
- J STEVEN ROY purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $47,625
$ONEW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of $ONEW stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PHILADELPHIA FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT OF SAN FRANCISCO, LLC removed 291,376 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,966,800
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 216,410 shares (+13.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,761,205
- BREACH INLET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 178,085 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,258,012
- GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC removed 140,590 shares (-11.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,443,454
- PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC removed 102,392 shares (-16.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,779,572
- RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. added 59,753 shares (+42.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,038,507
- GENERAL EQUITY HOLDINGS LP added 50,672 shares (+14.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $880,679
