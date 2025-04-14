Insider Purchase: CEO of $RCKT Buys 20,000 Shares

Gaurav Shah, the CEO of $RCKT, bought 20,000 shares of the company on 04-10-2025 for an estimated $101,600. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.6%. Following this trade, they now own 792,680 shares of this class of $RCKT stock.
$RCKT Insider Trading Activity
$RCKT insiders have traded $RCKT stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RCKT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GAURAV SHAH (CEO) has made 1 purchase buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $101,600 and 1 sale selling 11,091 shares for an estimated $144,781.
- KINNARI PATEL (See Remarks) has made 1 purchase buying 21,099 shares for an estimated $99,165 and 2 sales selling 10,666 shares for an estimated $124,196.
- JONATHAN DAVID SCHWARTZ (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,629 shares for an estimated $109,524.
- MARK ANDREW WHITE (See Remarks) sold 3,080 shares for an estimated $51,205
- JOHN MILITELLO (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,037 shares for an estimated $40,523.
- AARON ONDREY (Chief Financial Officer) sold 7,489 shares for an estimated $39,646
- MARTIN WILSON (General Counsel) sold 1,175 shares for an estimated $15,338
$RCKT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 144 institutional investors add shares of $RCKT stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 2,753,033 shares (+24.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,605,624
- SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,566,951 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,266,574
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 2,106,699 shares (+111.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,481,206
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,974,731 shares (+91.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,822,368
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,521,727 shares (+3163.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,128,108
- AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC added 1,200,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,084,000
- TORONTO DOMINION BANK added 1,100,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,827,000
$RCKT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RCKT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/30/2024
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024
$RCKT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RCKT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $RCKT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $35.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Yun Zhong from Wedbush set a target price of $32.0 on 12/30/2024
- Whitney Ijem from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $39.0 on 11/11/2024
