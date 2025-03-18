Insider Purchase: CEO of $PRLD Buys 9,106 Shares

Krishna Vaddi, the CEO of $PRLD, bought 9,106 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $6,828. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.7%. Following this trade, they now own 1,303,880 shares of this class of $PRLD stock.

$PRLD Insider Trading Activity

$PRLD insiders have traded $PRLD stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KRISHNA VADDI (CEO) has made 8 purchases buying 258,493 shares for an estimated $216,393 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ANDREW COMBS (Chief Chemistry Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 63,075 shares for an estimated $85,538 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BRYANT DAVID LIM (CLO, Interim CFO, Corp Sec.) purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $22,637

$PRLD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $PRLD stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

