Insider Purchase: CEO of $PRLD Buys 15,000 Shares

Krishna Vaddi, the CEO of $PRLD, bought 15,000 shares of the company on 03-21-2025 for an estimated $10,959. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.1%. Following this trade, they now own 1,324,296 shares of this class of $PRLD stock.
$PRLD Insider Trading Activity
$PRLD insiders have traded $PRLD stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 13 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KRISHNA VADDI (CEO) has made 10 purchases buying 278,909 shares for an estimated $231,302 and 0 sales.
- ANDREW COMBS (Chief Chemistry Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 63,075 shares for an estimated $85,538 and 0 sales.
- BRYANT DAVID LIM (CLO, Interim CFO, Corp Sec.) purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $22,637
$PRLD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $PRLD stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) removed 3,766,120 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,801,803
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 921,621 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,175,066
- AVIDITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LP removed 890,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,134,750
- BOXER CAPITAL, LLC removed 860,100 shares (-33.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,780,406
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 491,595 shares (+280.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $626,783
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 437,600 shares (+222.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $557,940
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 411,238 shares (+554.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $524,328
