Insider Purchase: CEO & PRESIDENT of $WTBA Buys 639 Shares

DAVID D NELSON, the CEO & PRESIDENT of $WTBA, bought 639 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $14,230. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.5%. Following this trade, they now own 124,866 shares of this class of $WTBA stock.

$WTBA Insider Trading Activity

$WTBA insiders have traded $WTBA stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WTBA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS R GULLING has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $94,447 .

. DAVID D NELSON (CEO & PRESIDENT) has made 2 purchases buying 1,231 shares for an estimated $28,314 and 0 sales.

$WTBA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $WTBA stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

