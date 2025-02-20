Insider Purchase: CEO & PRESIDENT of $WTBA Buys 639 Shares

DAVID D NELSON, the CEO & PRESIDENT of $WTBA, bought 639 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $14,230. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.5%. Following this trade, they now own 124,866 shares of this class of $WTBA stock.
$WTBA Insider Trading Activity
$WTBA insiders have traded $WTBA stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WTBA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DOUGLAS R GULLING has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $94,447.
- DAVID D NELSON (CEO & PRESIDENT) has made 2 purchases buying 1,231 shares for an estimated $28,314 and 0 sales.
$WTBA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $WTBA stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 54,252 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,031,330
- APTUS CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 51,775 shares (+22.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,120,928
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 38,311 shares (+3.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $829,433
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 36,264 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $785,115
- WEALTHSTAR ADVISORS, LLC removed 35,252 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $763,205
- US BANCORP \DE\ removed 32,250 shares (-58.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $698,212
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 31,493 shares (+121.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $681,823
