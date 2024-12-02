Insider Purchase: CEO & President of $NCDL (NCDL) Buys 10,000 Shares

Kenneth J. Kencel, the CEO & President of $NCDL ($NCDL), bought 10,000 shares of the company on 11-27-2024. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 10,000 shares of $NCDL stock.

$NCDL Insider Trading Activity

$NCDL insiders have traded $NCDL stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NCDL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KENNETH J. KENCEL (CEO & President) has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases, buying 20,000 shares and 0 sales.

$NCDL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 45 institutional investors add shares of $NCDL stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

