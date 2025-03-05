Insider Purchase: CEO/President of $MKZR Buys 40,000 Shares

ROBERT E DIXON, the CEO/President of $MKZR, bought 40,000 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $73,972. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 100.0%. Following this trade, they now own 80,000 shares of this class of $MKZR stock.

$MKZR Insider Trading Activity

$MKZR insiders have traded $MKZR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MKZR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT E DIXON (CEO/President) has made 4 purchases buying 80,000 shares for an estimated $179,122 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHRISTINE ELIZABETH SIMPSON (Chief Portfolio Manager) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $1,850

